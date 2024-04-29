Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has emerged as a ‘strong contender’ to become the new South Korea boss, with it claimed to be ‘likely’ he will get the job.

The Asian country are looking for a new coach for the national side since deciding to part ways with Jurgen Klinsmann due to unconvincing performances and results.

They have been casting their net far and wide and are now focusing in on American manager Marsch.

The former Leeds boss is a ‘strong candidate’ to become the new South Korea boss, according to Sports Chosun, and has spoken to the National Team Strength Enhancement Committee Chairman Jeong Hae-seong.

Marsch is now currently talking with the Korea Football Association, who have compiled a three-man shortlist and it is suggested he is ‘likely’ to get the job.

The Asian country are looking to quickly move ahead with an appointment and Marsch will be hoping to get the nod.

The American has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February last year.

Marsch took charge of 37 Leeds games, but was axed with the club worried about the possibility of being relegated from the Premier League.