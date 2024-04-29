Former Morecambe boss Derek Adams could return to management with Swindon Town, with the Scot a possibility for the League Two club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Adams departed Morecambe in November last year as he pushed through a move to take over at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

He was left disappointed with the standards on display in the Scottish top flight though and left the Highland outfit in February.

Out of work since, Adams has now emerged as a possibility for Swindon.

The Robins are looking for a new manager and it is suggested that Adams is firmly in the mix.

Swindon finished 19th in the League Two table this season, four places lower down than Morecambe.

The Robins played out two draws with Morecambe in their league meetings, with a 2-2 and 3-3 scoreline, respectively.

Adams led Morecambe to promotion from League Two in the 2020/21 campaign, while he also took Plymouth Argyle out of the division.