Fleetwood Town are lining up a loan swoop for Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala as they look to bolster their defensive options, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Cod Army are just two points above the drop zone in League One and shipping goals has been a problem for the side.

Fleetwood have conceded 43 times in just 24 league games, a total worse than even second bottom Gillingham and a cause for concern.

And boss Stephen Crainey is lining up a swoop to reinforce his defensive options with the capture of Nsiala from Ipswich.

Fleetwood want to sign the 29-year-old on a loan deal this month.

The defender has made eleven appearances in League One for Ipswich over the course of the season so far.

He has struggled for game time of late and last turned out for Ipswich in the league in December in a 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

Nsiala is an experienced campaigner in League One and has clocked up over 100 appearances in the division over the course of his career.