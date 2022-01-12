Roma coach Jose Mourinho has personally contacted Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara to push the case for a switch to Italy.

Kamara’s deal with French club Marseille is up at the end of the season and he is on the radar of clubs around Europe.

His impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side have made him of interest to Premier League sides, with Newcastle having maintained their interest for several months, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also suitors.

Serie A club Roma are keen on the midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back and now Mourinho has gone a step further in his pursuit.

Kamara is keen to finish his contract and then move in the summer, but Roma could sign him now and Mourinho, according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, picked up the phone to him in recent days.

In their conversation, the Roma boss explained to Kamara how he would fit perfectly into his team.

Kamara is an academy product of Marseille and the 22-year old has nearly 150 appearances for the French club under his belt.

This season Kamara has made 16 appearances for the club in the league, only missing the odd game due to injury or suspension.