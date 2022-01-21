Rangers and Manchester City are keen on Motherwell starlet Bailey Rice and are keeping tabs on him, according to Football Scotland.

Rice has four appearances to his name for Scotland Under-17s, with the midfielder playing the full 90 minutes on three occasions.

The young midfielder plays in the academy set-up at Motherwell and is believed to be an exciting prospect for the future.

As such, clubs from both Scotland and down south have become interested in the player, with the reigning Premier League and Scottish Premiership champions leading the way.

Rangers and Manchester City are monitoring Rice, with the former intent on taking him to Ibrox.

The Citizens on the other hand have entrusted their Scotland-based scout Kenny Marshall to follow the progress of the player.

There are believed to be other clubs from England following the player and it is believed the youngster would be interested in moving there.

As Rice is just 15 years old, he will have to wait a while to sign a contract in Scotland, with the wait longer should he come to England as 17 is the lower limit.