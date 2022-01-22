Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has expressed his delight at his substitutes making an impact and getting the three points against West Ham United, explaining it makes the victory even more important.

Marcus Rashford scored from the last kick of the game and helped Manchester United to get a crucial three points from a 1-0 win over the Hammers.

Ralf Rangnick made the bold move of throwing on Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial into the fray in the second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo completing the full 90 minutes.

All three substitutes combined for the goal with Rashford tapping it the ball into the net in the 93rd minute to win the game.

Rangnick conceded that there is no more satisfying way to win other than getting it with a late goal and insisted that his side ultimately deserved to win the three points.

He admitted that there were some problems in the performance but he was happy with his team’s fitness especially as more or less the same team played in the win at Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United manager told Sky Sports: “If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of win, a clean sheet.

“I think in the end we deserved to win.

“It takes patience to play West Ham. A few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever.

“Bearing in mind we played a few days ago against Brentford, the team looked physically good.

“We knew it would take patience, the way we played defensively, won balls back, I was really happy with that.

“I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal. All were involved.

“That makes it even more important.”

Manchester United will be back in action after the international break when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup before visiting Burnley in the league.