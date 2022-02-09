Manchester City linked Erling Haaland has emerged as the top target for Paris Saint-Germain if they lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

Mbappe will be out of contract at the end of the season and has so far not agreed to sign on a new deal with the club.

PSG are pushing to convince him to sign a new contract but many expect the Frenchman to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

The Parisians want to hold on to the forward but they are also planning for his potential departure at the end of the season.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Haaland is the striker they want to replace Mbappe with in the summer.

The Norwegian is largely expected to leave Dortmund in the summer due to a €75m release clause that will come into effect in the coming months.

Manchester City are amongst the clubs who are pushing to sign the Dortmund striker in the summer, having failed to land Harry Kane last summer.

But PSG are also in the race and there have been talks between the Parisians and Mino Raiola over a potential move for Haaland.

Dortmund want the forward to make up his mind soon and want clarification over his future at the club before the end of February.