West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost in their efforts to snap up Sasa Kalajdzic, as Bayern Munich have doubts about moving for the Stuttgart star.

The Austrian’s future at Stuttgart is under the scanner as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

Tottenham, who have prioritised the signing of a new striker in the summer, are keen on Kalajdzic, while their top flight rivals West Ham also have him in their sights as they want to bring in more competition for Michail Antonio.

But the Premier League duo have been facing strong competition for Kalajdzic’s signature as German champions Bayern Munich have held several rounds of talks with him over a move as they want to bring in a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is keen to leave the club.

However, Tottenham and West Ham have been boosted in the race for Kalajdzic’s services, as according to German magazine Kicker, the Bavarians are having doubts about launching a swoop for him.

Bayern Munich have seen loan star Joshua Zirkzee return from Anderlecht, and he is seen as a backup option in the striker’s role at the club.

And the Germans are now doubtful whether they should splash the cash on Kalajdzic, as they already have Zirkzee in their ranks.

It remains to be seen where Kalajdzic ends up playing should he leave Stuttgart this summer, with the likes of Tottenham and West Ham looking on with prying eyes.