Sven Botman is resisting Lille from agreeing on a deal with Newcastle United as he continues to push for a move to AC Milan this summer.

Botman has had an agreement over personal terms with AC Milan for several months and has been waiting for the Serie A giants to agree on a deal with Lille.

But negotiations between Lille and the Rossoneri have been made complicated by Newcastle’s interest in Botman.

AC Milan have offered around €33m to the French club but Newcastle are prepared to offer more and club president Olivier Letang has been pushing Botman to accept the offer from the Premier League club.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Botman has continued to prevent Lille from working out an agreement with Newcastle.

The Dutchman has not paid heed to Newcastle, who have been pushing for the defender to make a decision.

The 22-year-old centre-back has remained firm on his desire to join the Serie A champions this summer.

He is prepared to wait even longer for AC Milan to work out a deal with Lille for his signature.

Botman has made up his mind and he only wants to join AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window, with all eyes on whether Newcastle can change his view.