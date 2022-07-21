Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the clubs who have an interest in Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard but the German champions are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.

Pavard has three years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and there are question marks over his future at Bayern Munich this summer.

The defender is aware of the interest he has been generating and several clubs have already made tentative enquiries about the possibility of him leaving the club.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Frenchman’s name features on the recruitment shortlists of both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both Premier League clubs have their eyes on the defender and are keeping tabs on his situation with the Bavarians this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are two other clubs who are considering making a move for Pavard.

However, Bayern Munich have not received a concrete offer and even Pavard is waiting for a solid approach from one of his suitors.

He is considering the possibility of leaving the German champions but he has a good relationship with the club.

Pavard’s camp would meet Bayern Munich if interest from his suitors lead to any concrete negotiations for a transfer this summer.