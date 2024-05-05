Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson has prioritised a move to Inter Milan over other clubs, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old attacker is set to move on from Genoa at the end of the season with a host of clubs chasing him.

The forward has suitors in the Premier League, where Tottenham are interested in taking him to the Premier League in the summer.

Juventus are also interested in him, but it has been claimed that Inter have an edge in the race to sign the Iceland attacker.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Gudmundsson wants to prioritise a move to the Serie A champions.

Inter have long been in contact with the representatives of the attacker and have convinced them to consider a move to the San Siro.

Genoa want somewhere around €30m to €40m before agreeing to sell the forward in the summer.

The Nerazzurri will need to move on a few players before they can meet Gudmundsson’s asking price in the next window.

The attacker’s father has admitted he would like to see his son stay in Italy.