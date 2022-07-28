Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton are monitoring the situation regarding young Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Zirkzee attracted interest from Everton in the past and has had loan stints away from Bayern Munich at Parma in Italy and Anderlecht in Belgium.

The 21-year-old has yet again emerged as a potential candidate to move away from Bayern Munich this summer.

Yet again there is interest from England, with two newcomers in Bournemouth and Fulham showing interest in his services, along with Southampton.

However, none of the clubs are yet to take their interest forward and are only monitoring his situation.

Bournemouth and Fulham will be keen to make sure they have enough attacking options to survive in the Premier League, while Southampton are keen on landing young talents with the scope to develop.

Zirkzee spent last term in Belgium on loan at Anderlecht.

He struck on 16 occasions in the Belgian top flight, while also getting amongst the goals in the Belgian Cup.