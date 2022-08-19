Jesse Marsch has confirmed that FC Zurich star Willy Gnonto is a player that Leeds United rate highly and are actively pursuing as a long-term project.

The 18-year-old is already a fully-fledged Italy international and has a number of clubs keen on signing him this summer, including Feyenoord and Leeds.

Marsch’s side are claimed to have already tabled their initial bid for him, which is lower than the €8m fee FC Zurich are looking for.

The American confirmed that Gnonto is a player that Leeds are actively interested in signing as they rate him very highly and is expecting more movement in the ongoing transfer window in terms of the player’s future.

“We know him [Gnonto] and I think we think very highly of him”, Marsch told a press conference.

“He’s a very talented player.

“I think we’re very active in pursuing things.

“Let’s see how they play out.

“There will be movement, with us and with other teams.

“I think some dominoes will fall and we have to be prepared to act on those situations.

“The conversations and the work behind the scenes have been very active”

Marsch added that Gnonto is not a player that they feel would have an immediate impact in the Premier League and rather see him as a long-term project with sporting director Victor Orta overseeing their pursuit for him.

“With him it would be more of a long-term project.

“That’s one thing with working with Victor, he’s incredibly organised looking at what we need now, what do we need in the winter, next summer.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to land Gnonto this summer with less than two weeks remaining in the window.