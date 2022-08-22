Club Brugge are willing to open up to letting Hans Vanaken make the move to West Ham United, but only on the condition they can sign a replacement.

West Ham are chasing Vanaken in the final stretch of the summer transfer window and the player is keen to make the switch.

Vanaken feels the Hammers represent his last chance to step up to a major league; he is due to turn 30 years old later this month.

Club Brugge are firmly opposed to selling Vanaken however, considering him to be a key man, while they have already lost Charles De Ketelaere this summer.

There may be an opening for West Ham though as, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge are potentially prepared to sell.

They have kicked off the push for a replacement and if they can secure one then they would be prepared to sanction Vanaken’s departure.

West Ham had bid €10m for Vanaken, which was also not acceptable for Club Brugge, and was rejected.

It is suggested though that the Hammers have improved their proposal as they seek to add Vanaken to David Moyes’ squad before the window shuts.