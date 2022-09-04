Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has warned Middlesbrough that he has a good record against them, particularly as a visiting manager at the Riverside.

The Black Cats are set to visit Middlesbrough on Monday night in the Championship, with new boss Mowbray at the helm and hunting a win.

Middlesbrough are a club Mowbray is familiar with, having played for them for nine years early in his playing career, and also served as Boro manager for three years.

Mowbray expects his Sunderland squad to give a good account of themselves on Monday and warned that the teams he has managed have had a good record at the Riverside.

The 58-year-old tactician expects a tight game, but wants his charges to contest every tackle, ball and duel with ferocity.

Mowbray further noted that despite the affection he has for Middlesbrough in his heart, he will keep his eyes on the prize, that is the three points on offer.

“The teams I’ve managed in the past against Middlesbrough at the Riverside, we’ve usually tended to pick up good results. I hope and expect us to go down there on Monday and give a really good account of ourselves”, Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference.

“In games like these, every tackle, every ball and every duel – the game looks after itself, and the atmosphere from the supporters comes with that.

“We’ll contest every ball ferociously – they tend to be tight games, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Any kind of reception I don’t really think about.

“Of course there is an affection there as I spent 12 years of my life at Middlesbrough.

“But like I say, this is my job, this is where I’m proud to work and we’ll be doing everything we can to get three points on Monday night.”

The last fixture between the two teams, in the Championship in 2018, resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Sunderland have not won a league fixture away at Middlesbrough though since 2005.