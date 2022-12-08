Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is set to take over as the new Queens Park Rangers manager, according to talkSPORT.

Critchley was in charge of Championship side Blackpool until the summer, when he raised eyebrows by leaving the club to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

QPR have been looking for a new manager since Michael Beale returned to Ibrox following Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure.

Now, Critchley is said to be close to filling that vacancy after being without a club following Gerrard’s sacking by the Villans.

Beale had formerly served as Gerrard’s assistant at both Rangers and Aston Villa, choosing to start his managerial career at Loftus Road at the start of the current campaign.

Critchley, 44, will be expected to continue Queens Park Rangers’ promotional push, with the Hoops topping the table at one point under Beale’s stewardship.

Queens Park Rangers currently occupy the last playoff place in the Championship table, ahead of Millwall, Swansea City and Preston North End only on goal difference.

For Critchley, it represents a return to Championship management and his new side will face his former club Blackpool in March.

He was in charge of the Seasiders from March 2020 until June 2022 and clocked an impressive win percentage of over 40 per cent from over 100 games in the dugout.

The Hoops will welcome table-topping Burnley to Loftus Road on 11th December.