Manchester City are thinking hard about opening talks with Velez Sarsfield for the signature of Maximo Perrone, who is also on Newcastle United’s radar, but the Argentines have yet to hear anything officially.

Perrone, 19, is highly rated and tipped for a bright future within the game, with his potential having been noticed by the English champions.

He has been linked with Manchester City, but so far the Cityzens have not made any concrete move to sign him.

He can be snapped up for a clause of €9m and, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester City are hugely interested.

They are now giving real thought to contacting Velez Sarsfield to take Perrone to the Etihad Stadium, but so far the Argentines have not heard anything.

Perrone is also of interest to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle and it remains to be seen how the Magpies might respond to Manchester City making their move.

The Buenos Aires-born midfielder came through the youth set-up at Velez Sarfield, breaking into the first team only earlier this year.

Perrone, a defensively minded midfielder, has made a total of 33 appearances for Velez Sarsfield and the jury is out on whether he will be able to add to that figure.