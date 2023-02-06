Chris Sutton believes that it is going to be a long journey home for Ipswich Town fans following their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Burnley as he predicts a drubbing.

Following a goalless draw in the original FA Cup tie, the two sides will take each other on yet again in a replay at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Sutton highlighted how difficult it was to make the right prediction for the original tie given the number of changes each side made.

Given Ipswich’s upcoming run of fixtures, Sutton believes that it will be something of the same on Tuesday at Burnley.

He though believes that the job will prove to be a difficult one for the visitors, whose fans will have to take a long journey home and stressed his view that Burnley will win 5-0.

“I sensed some unhappiness from Ipswich supporters towards me after I went for Burnley to win 4-0 at Portman Road, and the game finished 0-0”, Sutton wrote in his BBC column.

“But both teams made so many changes when they first met that it made it incredibly difficult to predict what would happen.

“I can definitely see Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna doing the same again on Tuesday, and why wouldn’t he?

“It’s a long way for them to travel to Turf Moor and they play League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“On top of that, Burnley’s home record this season is almost impeccable, with 11 wins and four draws from 15 games in the Championship.

“It’s going to be a long journey home for Ipswich fans, and I think it is going to be a miserable one.”

Ipswich have made progress this season under Kieran McKenna and the Tractor Boys boss will be keen to see his side avoid a heavy and morale-sapping loss in the north west.