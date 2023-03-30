Crystal Palace are tracking the progress of young French midfielder Skelly Alvero, who could leave Sochaux in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A product of Sochaux’s youth academy, Alvero was handed his first-team debut by the Ligue 2 club in November 2021.

He has since featured in 26 games for Sochaux and has now caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are now tracking Alvero and have been joined by Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

It has been claimed that Sochaux could cash in on Alvero and would be looking for between €3m and €4m to sell.

It remains to be seen whether any club come forward to offer the level of fee that Sochaux are looking for to sell the midfield talent.

Crystal Palace are currently battling for survival in the Premier League and it is unclear if they would move for Alvero regardless of their division next term.

A move to Germany could appeal to Alvero, with Gladbach able to offer him Bundesliga football.