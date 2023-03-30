Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is of the view that his side will have to be at their absolute best to defeat Derby County on Saturday in League One.

Derby are in sixth place in the league table, but they have managed to pick up only four points from their last five games.

Paul Warne’s side will welcome McKenna’s Ipswich, who are undefeated in their last ten league games, to Pride Park on Saturday.

McKenna, whose side came out victorious when they met Derby in October, described the Rams as a very difficult opponent and added that Ipswich are excited to play on Saturday at Pride Park.

The Ipswich boss warned his players that they will have to put in a top performance to get a result out of the game against Warne’s side, but feels his men are in good form.

“We’re really looking forward to the game”, McKenna told Ipswich Town’s official site.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game of course.

“It’s a good stadium and a nice big pitch but no doubt a difficult opponent.

“It’s one where we’ll need to be at our absolute best, but these are the challenges we want at this stage of the season.

“Our form is strong and we are all looking forward to Saturday.

“To be honest we just can’t wait for it to get started.”

Derby have lost back-to-back games and will be determined to bounce back against a formidable Ipswich.