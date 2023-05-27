Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is of the view that Roberto Firmino has helped Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah become the players they are now.

The 31-year-old centre forward is set to depart Anfield at the end of this season, ending his eight year stay with the Merseyside outfit.

Firmino formed a trio in the Liverpool attack with Mane and Salah to lead the team to a Champions League win in 2018/19 and a Premier League title in 2019/20.

Thompson is of the view that Firmino still has much to offer and stressed that the Brazilian is an inspiration to his team-mates regarding how to play the game.

The Liverpool legend claimed that Firmino has helped Salah and Mane flourish with his game and expressed his delight to see the centre forward score a goal at the weekend in his last game at Anfield.

“I still think he has so much to offer”, Thompson said on LFC TV’s Preview Show.

“Bobby’s little touches were the things that made Sadio Mane, made Mohamed Salah and it was absolutely different.

“I was so happy for him [scoring at the weekend].

“I did mention once or twice last weekend that he has been my favourite player.

“He is just such a good player and he is such an inspiration to everybody about how the game should be played.”

Firmino has featured in a total of 34 games for Liverpool in all competitions this term and netted 12 goals while laying on five assists.