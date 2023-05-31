Inter are open to the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic’s return in the summer if the player is willing to take a pay cut and Robin Gosens is offloaded.

The 34-year-old joined Tottenham last summer on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the Premier League club.

Spurs have gone through a tumultuous season and finished eighth in the league table, missing a spot in European competition.

Perisic has been a regular in the starting line-up for Spurs, playing 34 league games while contributing eight assists and netting one goal.

The winger has one year left on his contract with Tottenham, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, a return to Inter cannot be ruled out.

It is suggested that Perisic could return to Inter this summer, but it would need two things to happen.

Firstly, Inter would need to shift Gosens off the books to make room for Perisic.

And secondly, Perisic would need to agree to take a pay cut on the amount he takes home at Tottenham.

Perisic’s future at Tottenham is likely to be dependent upon who Spurs appoint as their next manager.