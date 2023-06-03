Leeds United are expecting to receive offers for defender Pascal Struijk this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are looking at a big squad overhaul this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Leeds are currently without a manager and a director of football as they grapple with the effects of a disastrous campaign in the Premier League.

A host of players are expected to bid farewell to Elland Road, with several having release clauses in their deals which makes an exit straightforward.

Defender Struijk could be a player Leeds’ new manager would like to keep, but the club are expecting to have offers for him.

The 23-year-old Dutchman remains a highly rated defender and a number of sides are likely to look to take him from Elland Road.

He has seen his form suffer in recent years, but has often been played out of position at left-back, rather than in his preferred centre-back role.

Struijk is locked down on a contract with Leeds which is due to run until the summer of 2027.