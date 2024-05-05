Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino has insisted that Liverpool linked Morten Frendrup never gets tired and has room for significant improvement.

The Danish midfielder has been a key man for Genoa this season in Serie A and his performances are not going unnoticed.

Frendrup has been linked with several sides, including Liverpool, who are expected to strengthen over the course of the summer window.

Genoa coach Gilardino is a big fan of Frendrup and explained that he runs 12 to 13 kilometres every game.

He claims the 23-year-old never gets tired and, even though he is already key for Genoa, has big room to improve as a player.

“He runs 12-13 km per game”, Gilardino said via Calciomercato.com.

“He never gets tired and has room for significant improvement.

“He can grow a lot, for example, from the point of view of body posture, but for us he is fundamental.”

Frendrup is also of interest to Juventus, though Genoa have been clear that they are not planning to sell the Dane this summer.

It remains to be seen if substantial bids going in for Frendrup change minds at the Italian side.