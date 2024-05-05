Sheffield United star George Baldock has agreed a move to Greek giants Panathinaikos this summer, Inside Futbol understands.

The defender is a Greece international has clocked 13 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United in a difficult season for the Blades.

Baldock, who has turned out more than 200 times for Sheffield United, is coming to the end of his contract this summer.

He has not been short of options and has now settled on one, with a move to Panathinaikos agreed; Baldock is joining on a three-year contract.

Panathinaikos sit in third place in the Greek Super League and have a Greek Cup final against Aris Salonika to look forward to towards the end of the month.

Baldock will be watching closely as he looks for Panathinaikos to make sure they are playing European football next term.

Moving to Panathinaikos will not be Baldock’s first experience outside English football as he had a loan stint in Iceland while on the books at MK Dons.

Since being capped by Greece in 2022, Baldock has played 12 times at international level for the country.

He will now sample the country’s top flight next term.