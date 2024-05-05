Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries is to hold talks with Inter in mid-May to speak about his contractual situation.

Dumfries is demanding a substantial pay rise in order to commit his future to the Nerazzurri.

However, Inter are not moving from the proposal they have put on the table and are prepared to sell the Dutchman if he does not accept it.

Aston Villa are keen on Dumfries and could have Champions League football to tempt him to Villa Park in the summer.

Now Inter are plotting to meet Dumfries in mid-May, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, as they look to thrash out his contractual situation.

Inter are keen to have clarity on the future of the Dutchman.

It is suggested that Dumfries could decide to accept the contract offer which Inter currently have on the table for him.

Dumfries has been a key man for Inter this season, turning out in 29 Serie A games and providing five assists.

His current Inter deal is due to end in the summer of 2025.