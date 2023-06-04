Everton are looking to sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche managed to keep Everton afloat in the Premier League this season, despite their battle for survival going all the way to the final day.

Dyche wants to shape the squad over the summer and address weak areas, and adding to his attacking options is a priority.

Now Dyche has zeroed in on Burnley striker Weghorst, who finished off the season on loan at Manchester United.

Weghorst swapped Burnley for Besiktas on loan last summer after the Clarets’ relegation, but switched to Manchester United in the new year.

Manchester United are not looking to sign Weghorst on a permanent basis and he remains a Burnley player.

The striker has a further two years left to run on his contract at Burnley and it is unclear how much the Clarets will demand to let him go.

Dyche believes that Weghorst could give him another striking option and all eyes will be on when the Toffees firm up their interest with an approach to Burnley.