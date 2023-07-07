Burnley have their eyes on Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure as a potential target for this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The newly promoted Premier League side have already brought in four new signings this summer but Vincent Kompany is looking for more additions.

The Burnley boss wants to add more defensive options to his squad ahead of their return to the top flight of English football.

Kompany is in favour of adding more young talent and they have their eyes on someone at French club Strasbourg, where Patrick Vieira has just taken charge.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the club are interested in getting their hands on 19-year-old centre-back Doukoure.

The teenager impressed last season despite Strasbourg narrowly escaping from getting relegated from Ligue 1.

Doukoure’s performances have piqued the interest of Burnley, who are interested in taking him to England.

Kompany admires him and Burnley are weighing up tabling a bid for the teenage centre-back this summer.

He joined Strasbourg from Valenciennes in January last year and could be on his way out in the coming weeks.