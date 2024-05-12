David Wagner admits he is looking for his Norwich City side to crank up the pressure Leeds United will feel by the second leg being at Elland Road.

Norwich and Leeds largely cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their playoff semi-final clash at Carrow Road on Sunday.

It means the tie is in the balance ahead of the second leg at Elland Road, but many expect Leeds to go through to the final.

Wagner knows there is huge expectation on Leeds progressing from their fans and as such feels that his side have an opportunity to crank up the pressure on the Whites.

The Norwich boss believes that every second in the game at Elland Road that his side are still in the game counts in their favour and not Leeds’.

Wagner pointed to his playoffs experience and urged his side to make being the away side count.

“Every single second we are in the game at Elland Road, it is a minute in our favour”, Wagner explained at his post match press conference.

“I have experienced being the away team in the playoffs.

“It is up to us to make it count.”

Wagner is clear that he is not surprised his side are the underdogs, with Leeds expected to go through.

“I said beforehand we are the underdogs. The expectation is on Leeds. We know this.”

Norwich lost both their games against Leeds in the regular Championship season and the Whites will start the second leg as big favourites.