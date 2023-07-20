Maritimo have inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with Stoke City for Andre Vidigal, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Alex Neil has started bringing in fresh faces for a better next season in the Championship and one more arrival is on the verge of getting done.

Maritimo winger Vidigal has little appetite to stay with the Portuguese outfit following relegation and the Potters have swooped in for him.

The Championship side submitted an initial offer of €450,000 for Vidigal, however, Maritimo asked for €500,000 to let him go.

It has been suggested that the English club have improved their offer to match Maritimo’s valuation.

And according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, the second-tier Portuguese side have inserted a sell-on clause of 15 per cent into their agreement with the Potters.

It has also been claimed that the player has already arrived in England for his medical tests before finalising his move to the Championship side.

Vidigal played 38 times for the Portuguese side last season where he scored eight goals and will be looking to hit the ground running in England.