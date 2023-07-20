Fulham are battling to hold on to Marco Silva amidst interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The Cottagers are already facing the prospect of losing Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is interested in taking up a lucrative offer from Al Hilal.

And the Premier League side are now facing the real danger of losing their manager with a little less than a month left before the start of the new Premier League season.

Al Ahli have offered a two-contract worth £40m to take Silva to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Portuguese earned praise for leading Fulham to a top-half finish in the league last season following getting promoted to the Premier League.

But Fulham are battling to convince Silva to ignore the lucrative offer from the Saudis and stay at Craven Cottage.

He is in the final year of his contract at Fulham and is yet to commit to a new deal with the club.

The Fulham boss is en route to the US where Fulham will take part in pre-season friendlies in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham manage to hold on to Silva amidst the serious interest from Al Ahli.