Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers have joined Ipswich Town in the race to sign winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic where he managed to make an impression by scoring 15 goals in 43 League One appearances.

His performances were noted by Ipswich, who saw him up close, and they are keen to take him to Portman Road.

However, their work has now been made complicated by the entry of a number of other Championship clubs.

Leicester City, Birmingham, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers have all entered the race to take the player on loan for the entire course of the 2022/23 season.

Palace, on their part, are open to letting Rak-Sakyi leave on loan to the Championship in search of more first-team action.

Rak-Sakyi will now have to speak to interested clubs to decide where he wants his next move to be.

The 20-year-old was handed his senior debut by the Eagles in 2021 and has since added one appearance to that.