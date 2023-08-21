Everton winger Demarai Gray and his representatives have yet to hold a discussion with Saudi side Al Shabab, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit from Goodison Park throughout the ongoing transfer window.

And Everton are planning to cash in on Gray this summer to fund moves for fresh targets, but no deal has materialised yet.

Gray has no shortage of suitors in the transfer market and Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab are keen on his signature.

It has been suggested that Everton have agreed a deal with Al Shabab for the 27-year-old.

However, Al Shabab have yet to speak to the Everton star and his representatives to agree on personal terms.

The Toffees will not let Gray leave Goodison Park until they find a replacement for the Jamaican international.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Saudi Arabian outfit will be able to convince Gray to move to Al Shabab.

All eyes also will be on Everton to see whether the Merseyside outfit will be able to bring in a replacement for Gray before the transfer window to sanction his departure.