Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes believes that Pompey are an attractive loan destination for clubs like Liverpool, who want their players to get used to big crowds.

Last season, Pompey brought in young players on loan from Premier League outfits and provided them with regular first-team opportunities to aid their development.

Portsmouth secured promotion to the Championship this season and they are already eyeing attracting young and talented players from Premier League giants like Liverpool to strengthen their squad.

Hughes is of the view that Pompey, being a big club with a huge fan base, makes them an attractive loan option in the Championship.

And the Pompey sporting director thinks that a club like Liverpool, who want their young players to have the experience of playing in front of big crowds, will see Portsmouth as an ideal place to send their players to develop.

“You can’t lose sight of the fact of the size of the club as well, the opportunity to come and play for Pompey in the Championship is a really attractive option”, Hughes told The News.

“Certainly for a bigger player at Liverpool, for example.

“They want to get their players used to the intensity of big crowds and Pompey is an ideal destination in the Championship for players to come and learn their trade.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be looking to make sure he recruits smartly over the course of the summer to make an impact in the Championship.