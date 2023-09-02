Bristol Rovers had an agreement with Peterborough United for attacker Jonson Clarke-Harris, but haggling over a potential deal took out the time needed to complete the move, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Gas witnessed a host of incomings and outgoings at the Mem in the recently concluded transfer window.

They were also eager to bring in Clarke-Harris, who has been on the books at Peterborough since 2020 and shown he knows where the goal is.

Gas boss Joey Barton admires the forward and he hoped that Clarke-Harris’ inclusion in his squad would hand the outfit an attacking boost going forward.

Bristol Rovers agreed with the Posh to a deal worth £800,000 for the Jamaican star a week ago.

However, the proposed switch fell through on deadline day due to plenty of haggling over the potential deal, which then reduced the time available to make the move happen.

Barton’s side are aiming high this season despite them currently sitting in 17th position in the League One table.

Now it remains to be seen whether they will again move for their long-standing target in the shape of Clarke-Harris in the January transfer window.