Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has pointed out the difference between Nottingham Forest Under-21s and Gillingham, after the Sulphurites’ win in the EFL trophy last night.

The Tricky Trees Under-21s are clubbed with Harrogate, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley in the EFL trophy.

Warren Joyce’s side are currently in 12th position in the Premier League 2 standings and a defeat at the hands of Harrogate in the EFL trophy has dampened their hopes of seeing a good start to the competition.

Weaver, while assessing his team’s display last night, explained that Harrogate’s next league opponent Gillingham’s approach is different from that of Forest Under-21s.

He further stressed that Gillingham are well-organised and will be more direct than Joyce’s men.

“Next game will be completely different at Gillingham”, Weaver told the Sulphurites’ in-house media.

“We have got to do it under intense pressure of playing for points.

“Playing against a well-organised outfit that are going to be more direct than Nottingham Forest Under-21s but we have got to be able to play under pressure.”

Youngster Detlef Esapa Osong, who came through the youth ranks at the Tricky Trees, was on the scoresheet for Nottingham Forest Under-21s last night.