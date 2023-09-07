Stevenage boss Steve Evans has issued a message to local Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fans to bring their kids to the Lamex Stadium this weekend to support the Boro against Carlisle United.

Under the stewardship of Evans, Stevenage managed to earn promotion to League One last season and they have begun the new season in an impressive manner.

Stevenage, who are third in the League One table, are set to welcome Carlisle United to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

Evans admitted that home support has been terrific for them but issued a rallying call for the local Arsenal and Tottenham supporters, whose teams will not play this weekend, to bring their kids to the Lamex Stadium to support Stevenage.

The Stevenage boss believes that the support from the fanbase has a big part to play in their progression and hopes that Saturday’s game might influence the young minds to fall in love with the League One outfit.

“At home, the atmosphere has been particularly terrific”, Evans told Stevenage TV.

“We know this weekend is free of Premier League and Championship football, so come on, people living in this town, it is your town, it is your community.

“You must want Stevenage football club to be progressive and even daresay to get near that top group, so if you are an Arsenal or Spurs fan, get the kids.

“If you normally take them to the big stadiums, take them to Stevenage and make them love it.

“If their first love is because of daddy or who they are born with, if it’s Arsenal or Tottenham they can still have a big love for the club that plays in their town.

“We are one town, one club and we need their support.”

Carlisle registered their first win in League One this season against Shrewsbury Town last weekend and they will be ready to take on Stevenage on Saturday.