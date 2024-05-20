Ipswich Town are prioritising resolving the future of Kieran McKenna over transfers at this stage, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McKenna is a wanted man after plotting back-to-back promotions for Ipswich from League One to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old is the top target for Brighton who are looking for a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester United are also looking at their former Under-18s coach and assistant manager as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been planning for the summer but it has been claimed that their focus is on resolving their manager’s future.

The Tractors Boys want to hold on to their manager but are also aware that he could move on from the club.

The club are keen to strengthen their squad adequately but for now, their focus is on McKenna and his future.

Ipswich want compensation of £6m before they would agree to let the young manager leave Portman Road.