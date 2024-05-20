Liam Rosenior is not interested in becoming the next Birmingham City manager at the moment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rosenior was sacked by Hull City at the end of the Championship season after they failed to sneak into the playoff spots.

Hull insisted that he was sacked less for underperformance and more for the style of football the team played under him, but his departure was still a shock and his stock is high.

The 39-year-old is a wanted manager amongst several clubs in the Championship ahead of next season.

Birmingham, now in League One, are considering him should Tony Mowbray fail to recover from his health concerns to take charge of the team in the summer.

However, Rosenior is not interested in the manager’s role at St. Andrew’s at this stage despite their interest in him.

The former Hull boss wants to be careful about the next project he chooses following his experience at the MKM Stadium.

He recently rejected an approach from Plymouth Argyle and is one of the names Sunderland are also seriously considering at the moment.

Dropping into League One may also not be something Rosenior wants to do.