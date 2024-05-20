Union Berlin have confirmed that Brenden Aaronson will be returning to Leeds United following the end of his loan.

Aaronson exited Elland Road last summer, triggering a clause in his contract to escape playing in the Championship and moved to Union Berlin on loan.

The American played on a regular basis for the Bundesliga side, clocking 38 appearances and scoring twice.

However, he is not staying in the German capital.

Union Berlin have confirmed that Aaronson will be returning to Leeds following his loan spell.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are keen to keep hold of the winger or look to once again move him on.

Aaronson was criticised by some for not having the physique to cope with Premier League football as he struggled to make an impact at Leeds.

If Leeds win promotion back to the top flight then Daniel Farke will have to assess his future, or if Leeds miss out on going back up then Aaronson will likely be able to trigger a loan clause again.