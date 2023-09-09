Millwall out-on-loan star Abdul Abdulmalik has revealed that Wealdstone can expect him to track back besides contributing to the team going forward.

Abdulmalik, 20, has secured a youth loan move to National League outfit Wealdstone until January next year.

The talented forward recently put pen to paper on a contract extension at the Den and the Lions hope that the loan move will help the starlet develop further.

Abdulmalik was a key figure in the Millwall Under-21s who won the Professional Development League Southern Division last season.

The attacker insists that besides creating goalscoring chances he can also be expected to go back into defence and help the defenders.

“I am an attacking player who likes to score goals and to create chances for myself and my team-mates”, Abdulmalik told Wealdstone’s in-house media while talking about his on-field traits.

“And you can also expect tracking back as well as a sense of work and that is pretty much it really.”

Abdulmalik earned three caps for England Under-17s and he will be looking to catch the eye during his loan stint.

The attacker is rated highly and he will be looking forward to impressing Lions boss Gary Rowett during his loan stint in the National League.