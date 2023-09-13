Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to leaving the City Ground for Turkey, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Shelvey is firmly on the fringes at Nottingham Forest under boss Steve Cooper and an exit has been expected.

However, with most of Europe’s transfer windows now closed, Shelvey’s escape routes from the City Ground are limited.

Turkey will now be Shelvey’s destination and the midfielder is to fly out to complete a loan move to Rizespor.

At Rizespor, Shelvey will be looking to play on a regular basis to get his career firmly back on track.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until Friday and Rizespor are now working hard to make sure Shelvey is signed and sealed before it closes.

Rizespor sit in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig following four games and won promotion from the second tier last term.

Shelvey will have the chance to head to Fenerbahce in a league game at the start of October, while later that same month Rizespor host Galatasaray.