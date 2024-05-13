Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has no intention of retiring despite being set to turn 42 years old at the end of August.

Reina is currently on the books at La Liga side Villarreal and has made eleven appearances this season, including being the side’s regular goalkeeper in the Europa League.

The ex-Reds shot-stopper is out of contract at Villarreal this summer and the club have yet to make him an offer to extend.

Reina, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, would like to stay at Villarreal and sign a new contract.

The club could still make him an offer and their offer to him last year came about in mid-June.

Reina is clear though that if Villarreal do not offer him a contract he will not retire and will instead look for another club.

The Spaniard feels able to continue to compete at the highest level and does not want to hang up his gloves.

While Reina has made a total of 190 appearances in a Villarreal shirt over the course of two spells, Liverpool remain the side he has turned out for the most.

The shot-stopper made 394 appearances for Liverpool, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Super Cup at Anfield.