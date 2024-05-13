Newcastle United are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly regardless of their sporting director situation, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kelly will be out of contract at Dean Court this summer and is expected to leave on a free transfer in the coming months.

Several Premier League clubs have their eyes on the centre-back, but Newcastle appear to be leading the chase, with the club alive to bargain free transfers.

Newcastle were reportedly not prioritising signing Kelly but it has been claimed that the club are still very much on his trail.

The club are also approaching the conclusion of their search for a sporting director but that is independent of their interest in the Bournemouth centre-back.

Newcastle are planning to press forward in their pursuit of the centre-back regardless of who becomes their sporting director, with Eddie Howe signing off on the swoop.

With the club battling PSR issues, Kelly’s free-agent status makes him an attractive option for Newcastle.

The club are also very much pushing to sign another free transfer in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

It remains to be seen if they can get both deals over the line.