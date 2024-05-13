Richard Keys has expressed astonishment at Burnley boss Vincent Kompany saying he did not want to gamble on the club’s future by splashing the cash last summer.

Burnley have been relegated back down to the Championship under the Belgian, just a year after winning promotion, having failed to make any kind of impact in the top flight.

Kompany insisted that he did not want to gamble with the club’s future by spending money on expensive Premier League players on big contracts.

Keys expressed his astonishment at the comments and pointed out that Burnley did spend a lot of money last summer and it should have delivered more bang for their buck.

He also hit out at Kompany’s refusal to change the Clarets’ playing style.

“Burnley had a go towards the end of the season, but it was too little too late. Vincent Kompany’s obsession with playing ‘the right way’ proved to be wrong and ultimately their undoing. Teams like Burnley can’t ‘play’ in the big league. They don’t have the players to do it”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I saw Kompany saying that he didn’t want to gamble with the club’s future by spending their way to another season. Really?

“Who was it that spent £111.05m last summer then?

“I have to say, if I owned Burnley, I’d have expected a better effort at staying up for that kind of money.”

Burnley have picked up just 24 points from their 37 Premier League games this season, but Kompany is not thought to be in danger of losing his job.