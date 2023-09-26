Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has warned that Manchester United’s Under-21s will arrive for their EFL Trophy clash against the Trotters relishing the game.

The Red Devils Under-21s are managed by Travis Binnion and the team have not made a decent start to their Premier League 2 campaign this season, with four points from five games.

Binnion’s side also bagged two points in their EFL Trophy opener against Stockport County.

But a tough test will be awaiting them when they face defending champions Bolton tonight in the competition.

Evatt’s side are eager to win the competition for a second successive year but do not want to approach tonight’s game with a lack of respect for their opponents.

The Trotters boss is wary of Manchester United Under-21s talented squad and insisted that the Red Devils side will come to Bolton with technical talent and energy.

“It will be a challenge. They will be technical, energetic and will relish coming here”, Evatt told Bolton’s in-house media.

“They have got a lot of talent and you have to have the right energy and attitude to match that.

“We want to try and defend this trophy so we will be going all out to try and win.

“It is an opportunity for us to progress.

“I believe if we win it does more or less seal our place in the next round, so that’s our aim and focus.”

Joe Hugill, 19, scored for the Red Devils Under-21s in their last EFL Trophy encounter against Stockport and the Old Trafford side will keep a keen eye on the youngster tonight.