Real Madrid have not completely ruled out signing Manchester United-linked defender Leny Yoro despite cooling their interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been one of the pillars of the Lille defence this season and has been instrumental in their pursuit of Champions League football.

The teenage defender is considered one of the best young centre-backs and is on the wish list of several big clubs in Europe.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him but he has been largely expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

However, according to Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid have cooled their interest in signing him.

They do not want to pay the €60m figure Lille are demanding at the moment at this stage despite Yoro’s talent.

He only has a year left on his contract and Real Madrid believe Lille are asking for too much money for him.

However, they have not ruled out signing him albeit the defender and his agent, Jorge Mendes, have to push for the move.

Real Madrid want the player and his representative to lend a helping hand if they are to sign Yoro this summer.