Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood would prefer to join a club competing in the Champions League, it has been claimed in Italy.

Greenwood has impressed on loan at Getafe this season with ten goals and six assists in 34 appearances for the Spanish club.

He does not have a future at Old Trafford and Manchester United are planning to sell him this summer.

The forward has attracted serious interest from several clubs with Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona believed to be interested in signing him.

Getafe are also keen to hold on to him, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Greenwood’s preference is to join a Champions League club.

The forward wants to play in Europe’s elite club competition and would prefer a move to a club competing in the Champions League.

Manchester United are only prepared to accept a loan offer if there is an obligatory purchase clause.

Two Premier League clubs have also made enquiries for the attacker but Manchester United are expected to sell him abroad.