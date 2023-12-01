Patrick Roberts has stated that Sunderland are expecting a cagey atmosphere at the Den on Saturday and stressed that the Black Cats have to sort their form out against Millwall.

Sunderland have lost back-to-back games and have dropped to eleventh place in the Championship table with 26 points from 18 games.

Now Tony Mowbray will take his side to lock horns with Joe Edwards’ Millwall side at the Den, where Sunderland have not won a game since 1995.

Roberts stressed that Sunderland managed to steal a point when they visited the Den last season and thinks the Wearsiders have to do much better this time to get a win.

The Sunderland star stated that the Den always offers a cagey atmosphere and highlighted that their job will be to rediscover their identity and form against Millwall.

“It is going to be tough going away from home”, Roberts told Sunderland’s media.

“It is always a cagey atmosphere, but we went there last time we nicked something, so this time we’ve got to be much better and we’ve got to get that form back that identity we have as a team.

“Everyone to a man has got to be ready and when called upon, we need to produce and that is what we’ve got to do, turn this losing streak into a winning one.

“Going into the Christmas period, it is going to be tough, but we have got to fight and we have got to go for every point that matters.”

After a bright start to the season, Mowbray’s side have seen a dip in form and they will be eager to get back to winning ways at the weekend.