Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes Mateo Joseph did enough in his cameo against Blackburn Rovers to be in the Whites squad against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Joseph came on towards the end of Leeds’ 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

He has featured seven times for the Leeds first team overall but the Blackburn outing was his first appearance for the senior side this season.

Newsome admitted that he loved the physicality the forward brought to the table and the way he competed for everything during his short stay on the pitch.

He insisted that Joseph has shown enough for the Under-21s to suggest that he knows how to find the back of the net regularly.

The former Leeds star conceded that Joseph is a bit unlucky as the forward options at Leeds are stacked at the moment, but feels he should be in the squad for Leeds’ trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Joseph’s cameo: “He did great.

“He is physical, uses his body, makes it difficult for the defenders, chases lost causes – everything you want in a striker, in terms of that side of the game.

“Obviously, I watched him for the Under-21s, he is good in front of goal and knows where the back of the net is.

“But the frustrating bit for him will be that he is playing behind two strikers who are flying at the moment.

“He has done enough today for me and if I was Daniel Farke, I’d say you are on the bus on Tuesday and going to Sunderland.”

He has netted 19 times for 33 appearances for Leeds Under-21s but is still waiting for a senior goal.